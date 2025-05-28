Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 22.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 22.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales decline 18.50% to Rs 140.21 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 22.88% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.50% to Rs 140.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.63% to Rs 29.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 602.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 526.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales140.21172.04 -19 602.22526.20 14 OPM %12.477.37 -11.6312.67 - PBDT14.207.77 83 53.2847.43 12 PBT12.005.74 109 44.4039.42 13 NP5.374.37 23 29.2230.01 -3

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

