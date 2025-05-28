Uniparts India standalone net profit declines 37.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.23% to Rs 147.38 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India declined 37.33% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.23% to Rs 147.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.35% to Rs 82.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.57% to Rs 573.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

