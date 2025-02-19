West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 7897.97 crore

Net loss of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reported to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 32.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 7897.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7404.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7897.977404.467.927.36563.32578.89-7.3240.48-9.4532.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News