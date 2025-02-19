Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 7897.97 crore

Net loss of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reported to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 32.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 7897.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7404.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7897.977404.46 7 OPM %7.927.36 -PBDT563.32578.89 -3 PBT-7.3240.48 PL NP-9.4532.95 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit declines 22.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Palacial Real Estate Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indus Valley Enterprises Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1050.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story