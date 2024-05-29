Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of Orosil Smiths India reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.43% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.130.14 -7 0.500.74 -32 OPM %-30.777.14 --56.00-39.19 - PBDT-0.030.07 PL -0.26-0.22 -18 PBT-0.070 0 -0.41-0.35 -17 NP-0.070 0 -0.41-0.35 -17

