Banaras Beads standalone net profit rises 35.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 8.69 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads rose 35.09% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.27% to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 28.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.698.81 -1 28.2226.97 5 OPM %6.3313.51 -9.3613.46 - PBDT1.271.27 0 4.834.64 4 PBT1.050.79 33 3.683.41 8 NP0.770.57 35 2.752.54 8

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

