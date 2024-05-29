Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 50.91% to Rs 2.49 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.91% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.88% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.491.65 51 6.016.18 -3 OPM %16.8727.88 -21.4621.68 - PBDT0.350.34 3 0.950.93 2 PBT0.240.20 20 0.510.49 4 NP0.160.12 33 0.430.41 5

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

