Sales rise 38.47% to Rs 11.23 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.47% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.38% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 36.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

11.238.1136.0843.451.51-8.261.273.731.6003.062.240.66-0.211.501.410.66-0.211.501.41

