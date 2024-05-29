Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kay Power & Paper reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kay Power &amp; Paper reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 38.47% to Rs 11.23 crore

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.47% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.38% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 36.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.238.11 38 36.0843.45 -17 OPM %1.51-8.26 -1.273.73 - PBDT1.600 0 3.062.24 37 PBT0.66-0.21 LP 1.501.41 6 NP0.66-0.21 LP 1.501.41 6

