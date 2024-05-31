Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panafic Industrials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Panafic Industrials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 70.77% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net loss of Panafic Industrials reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 70.77% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.65 -71 0.680.69 -1 OPM %-10.5364.62 -5.8823.19 - PBDT-0.020.42 PL 0.040.18 -78 PBT-0.030.41 PL 0.030.17 -82 NP-0.030.35 PL 0.020.12 -83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Panafic Industrials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares fall

Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks edge lower

Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 22.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Rathi Bars standalone net profit rises 35.16% in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 155.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story