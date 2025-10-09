Oswal Agro Mills drops after CEO Narinder Kumar resigns

Oswal Agro Mills fell 1.83% to Rs 73.05 after the company announced that Narinder Kumar has resigned from the post of chief executive officer (CEO) & whole-time director of the company effective from 8 October 2025.

Oswal Agro Mills principal business of the company is trading/development of real estate, trading of goods etc. Further, the company also lends its surplus funds as interest bearing inter-corporate deposits.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 361.9% to Rs 17.46 crore on 4080.4% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 19.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News