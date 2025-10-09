Volumes spurt at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

G R Infraprojects Ltd registered volume of 25209 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 987 shares

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 October 2025.

G R Infraprojects Ltd registered volume of 25209 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 987 shares. The stock rose 2.91% to Rs.1,278.10. Volumes stood at 664 shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd witnessed volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7747 shares. The stock increased 3.39% to Rs.1,564.85. Volumes stood at 5593 shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd saw volume of 29688 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4292 shares. The stock increased 0.50% to Rs.4,175.00. Volumes stood at 2410 shares in the last session. Lupin Ltd saw volume of 73748 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18669 shares. The stock increased 3.68% to Rs.1,975.90. Volumes stood at 20851 shares in the last session. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49459 shares. The stock gained 0.12% to Rs.1,609.35. Volumes stood at 22821 shares in the last session.