Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) receives work order of Rs 68.22 cr

From Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received work order of Rs 68.22 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of Material/Equipment for development of distribution infrastructure work for segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at Dungarpur Circle of Ajmer Discom of Rajasthan state under RDSS scheme on turnkey basis.

