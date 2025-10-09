RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sanjay Kumar Hansda as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 03, 2025. Hansda reported back to the Bank on October 06, 2025, on completion of his deputation as Senior Advisor to ED (India), International Monetary Fund (IMF). Prior to being promoted as ED, he was serving as Adviser, Department of Economic and Policy Research. He also served as Adviser, Monetary Policy Department, and as Officer-in-Charge/Director, Internal Debt Management Department. He had a stint as Analyst (financial stability), Bank of England, on a secondment from the RBI.

