Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sanjay Kumar Hansda as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 03, 2025. Hansda reported back to the Bank on October 06, 2025, on completion of his deputation as Senior Advisor to ED (India), International Monetary Fund (IMF). Prior to being promoted as ED, he was serving as Adviser, Department of Economic and Policy Research. He also served as Adviser, Monetary Policy Department, and as Officer-in-Charge/Director, Internal Debt Management Department. He had a stint as Analyst (financial stability), Bank of England, on a secondment from the RBI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Outward Foreign Direct Investment jumps 70% on monthly basis in Sep-25

Volumes spurt at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) receives work order of Rs 68.22 cr

Benchmarks trade with small gains; pharma shares jump

India is a key growth engine of world economy says IMF Chief

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story