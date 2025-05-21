Oswal Green Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.08% to Rs 19.83 crore

Net loss of Oswal Green Tech reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.08% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.91% to Rs 8.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.63% to Rs 65.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

