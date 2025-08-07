Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 42.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.38% to Rs 20.19 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 42.61% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.38% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.1915.855.104.358.246.587.515.546.664.67

