OTCO International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of OTCO International reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

