Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 64.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.34% to Rs 20.97 croreNet profit of Rishiroop rose 64.00% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 20.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.9719.72 6 OPM %9.828.82 -PBDT9.145.84 57 PBT8.985.68 58 NP7.384.50 64
