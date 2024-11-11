Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 64.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 6.34% to Rs 20.97 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop rose 64.00% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 20.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.9719.72 6 OPM %9.828.82 -PBDT9.145.84 57 PBT8.985.68 58 NP7.384.50 64

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

