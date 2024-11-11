Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 64.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.34% to Rs 20.97 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop rose 64.00% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 20.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.9719.729.828.829.145.848.985.687.384.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News