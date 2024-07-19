Nifty July futures trade at discount

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
NSE India VIX advanced 2.17% to 14.83.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,529.85, a discount of 1.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,530.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 269.95 points or 1.09% to 24,530.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.17% to 14.83.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

