Outward Foreign Direct Investment soars 86% on year in Jun-25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
According to the latest data on the summary of Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total financial commitment from India stood at USD 5030 million in June 2025, soaring 74% compared to June 2024. It also marked jump of 86% on monthly basis.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

