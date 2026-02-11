Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 34.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.74% to Rs 55.28 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 34.54% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.74% to Rs 55.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.55.2868.881.524.691.993.561.933.481.632.49

