Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 34.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.74% to Rs 55.28 croreNet profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 34.54% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.74% to Rs 55.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales55.2868.88 -20 OPM %1.524.69 -PBDT1.993.56 -44 PBT1.933.48 -45 NP1.632.49 -35
