P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 12.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.04% to Rs 1588.22 crore

Net profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 12.85% to Rs 61.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 1588.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1512.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.68% to Rs 218.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 7693.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6112.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1588.221512.027693.476112.025.935.884.374.4297.5578.85327.94232.6384.5673.39293.11209.4461.9954.93218.27155.15

