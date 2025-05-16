LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 26.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 7305.52 crore

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 26.98% to Rs 1373.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1081.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 7305.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6948.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.26% to Rs 5442.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4762.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 28110.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27276.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7305.526948.2128110.0827276.9792.4888.4994.2889.901806.461500.136976.636137.361780.051481.776878.866068.131373.381081.575442.234762.97

