LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 26.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 7305.52 croreNet profit of LIC Housing Finance rose 26.98% to Rs 1373.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1081.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 7305.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6948.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.26% to Rs 5442.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4762.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 28110.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27276.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content