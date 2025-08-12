Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 1395.52 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables declined 33.33% to Rs 162.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 243.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 1395.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1230.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1395.521230.489.7710.31216.26328.46202.55317.75162.62243.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News