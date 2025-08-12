Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 287.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.38% to Rs 1340.82 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings rose 287.04% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 61.38% to Rs 1340.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 830.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1340.82830.857.618.8198.1665.9547.7932.4650.7813.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News