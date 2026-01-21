Pace Digitek arm bags order of Rs 94.35 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Pace Digitek announced its material subsidiary, Lineage Power has received 2nd advance purchase order (APO) of Rs 94.35 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for Li-Ion Battery Solutions which includes supply, I&C and maintenance for 5 years.

The contract is intended to strengthen the 48V DC power infrastructure across BSNL's national telecom network.

The order comprises 25,000 units of 100 AH/48V Li-Ion battery modules featuring integrated Battery Management Systems (BMS). Additionally, the agreement includes 2,500 IP55-rated racks designed to house these modules in both indoor and outdoor environments. Moreover, the order further includes a 5 year warranty followed by an optional 5-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).