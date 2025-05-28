Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 51.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Pacific Industries consolidated net profit declines 51.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 59.61 crore

Net profit of Pacific Industries declined 51.06% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 59.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.61% to Rs 7.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.66% to Rs 244.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 190.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales59.6159.55 0 244.45190.00 29 OPM %5.708.97 -5.245.61 - PBDT4.788.06 -41 19.6824.10 -18 PBT2.275.34 -57 9.6313.32 -28 NP2.314.72 -51 7.6511.88 -36

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

