Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Padam Cotton Yarns reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Padam Cotton Yarns reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 13.11 crore

Net profit of Padam Cotton Yarns reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 542.42% to Rs 10.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 14.22 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.110 0 14.220 0 OPM %17.540 -14.910 - PBDT2.99-0.43 LP 13.10-1.78 LP PBT2.97-0.43 LP 13.08-1.78 LP NP2.26-0.37 LP 10.601.65 542

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE crosses 22 crore total investor accounts

Board of ICICI Bank to consider fund raising by way of debt issuance

IDFC First Bank allots 2.80 lakh equity shares under ESOS

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

Cipla receives USFDA approval for Protein-bound Paclitaxel for Injectable Suspension

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story