Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers declined 68.18% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.9310.091.592.580.090.160.040.110.070.22

