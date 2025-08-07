Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Engineering Q1 PAT climbs 84% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Kilburn Engineering Q1 PAT climbs 84% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Kilburn Engineering reported 83.86% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.31 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 11.59 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 51.20% YoY to Rs 129.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total expenses increased 43.01% to Rs 102.13 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 71.41 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 53.73 crore (up 62.08% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 3.38 crore (up 13.42% YoY), Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 16.33 crore (up 60.57% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 29.65 crore in Q1 FY26, up 101.42% from Rs 14.72 crore reported in the same period year ago.

Kilburn Engineering is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing and commissioning customized equipment / systems for critical applications in several industrial sectors viz. Chemical including Soda Ash, Carbon Black, Steel, Nuclear Power, Petrochemical and Food Processing etc.

The scrip shed 0.09% to Rs 537.05 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

