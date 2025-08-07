Vice-Presidential polls set in motion: ECI issues notification, voting on September 9

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially issued a notification on 7 August 2025, setting the ball rolling for the Vice-Presidential election. The process follows the provisions of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and comes in the wake of Jagdeep Dhankhars resignation from the post last month.

As per the notification, interested candidates can file their nominations between 11 A.M. and 3 P.M. on any working day up to 21 August 2025. Nominations must be submitted at the Office of the Returning Officer, Room No. RS-28, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on August 22 at 11 A.M. in Room No. F-100 (Sangoshthi-2), while the last date for withdrawing candidature is August 25. If necessary, polling will be held on September 9 between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M. in Room No. F-101 (Vasudha), First Floor, Parliament House.