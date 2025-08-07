Vice-Presidential polls set in motion: ECI issues notification, voting on September 9

As per the notification, interested candidates can file their nominations between 11 A.M. and 3 P.M. on any working day up to 21 August 2025. Nominations must be submitted at the Office of the Returning Officer, Room No. RS-28, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi.
The scrutiny of nominations will take place on August 22 at 11 A.M. in Room No. F-100 (Sangoshthi-2), while the last date for withdrawing candidature is August 25. If necessary, polling will be held on September 9 between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M. in Room No. F-101 (Vasudha), First Floor, Parliament House.
Candidates are required to submit a security deposit of Rs 15,000, either in cash with the Returning Officer or through the RBI/Government Treasury. The nomination paper must be accompanied by a certified copy of the candidates entry in the electoral roll and the deposit receipt. Nomination forms are available at the RO's office during working hours.
The election, which will be the 17th Vice-Presidential election in India, will be decided by an Electoral College comprising members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
