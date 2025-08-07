Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vice-Presidential polls set in motion: ECI issues notification, voting on September 9

Vice-Presidential polls set in motion: ECI issues notification, voting on September 9

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially issued a notification on 7 August 2025, setting the ball rolling for the Vice-Presidential election. The process follows the provisions of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and comes in the wake of Jagdeep Dhankhars resignation from the post last month.

As per the notification, interested candidates can file their nominations between 11 A.M. and 3 P.M. on any working day up to 21 August 2025. Nominations must be submitted at the Office of the Returning Officer, Room No. RS-28, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on August 22 at 11 A.M. in Room No. F-100 (Sangoshthi-2), while the last date for withdrawing candidature is August 25. If necessary, polling will be held on September 9 between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M. in Room No. F-101 (Vasudha), First Floor, Parliament House.

Candidates are required to submit a security deposit of Rs 15,000, either in cash with the Returning Officer or through the RBI/Government Treasury. The nomination paper must be accompanied by a certified copy of the candidates entry in the electoral roll and the deposit receipt. Nomination forms are available at the RO's office during working hours.

The election, which will be the 17th Vice-Presidential election in India, will be decided by an Electoral College comprising members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

