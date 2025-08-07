Coal India paves way for sale of power in open market and exchanges

In a major policy shift Coal India (CIL) has cleared the decks for un requisitioned surplus (URS) power generated by the thermal power plants that use CIL's linkage coal under long and medium term fuel supply agreements (FSAs), to be sold in power market and exchanges with effect from 1 August 2025.
Earlier, TPPs serving power purchase agreements (PPAs) using CIL's linkage coal could sell the electricity generated only within the confines of the PPAs as the provisions disallowed the sale of power generated from long and medium term FSAs in the power market and exchanges.
In the spirit of the revised SHAKTI policy, CIL has done away with the earlier provision of restricting the sale of power in the open market. This applies evenly to all existing as well as future long, and medium term power FSAs and extends to all the power generators - Central and State Gencos, independent power plants.
We have been cementing our relations with consumers consistently and the policy facilitates the power sector to meet consistent demand of affordable power said a senior official of the company.
With the surplus power availability in the exchanges, ideally, the spot prices will be in check, leading to affordable power to all.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app