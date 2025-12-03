Pahal Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.36% to Rs 82.98 crore

Net loss of Pahal Financial Services Pvt reported to Rs 51.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 82.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 119.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.82.98119.163.3751.11-67.363.98-67.953.40-51.192.95

