Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 58829 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1275 shares

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 December 2025.

DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 58829 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1275 shares. The stock gained 4.08% to Rs.2,607.00. Volumes stood at 834 shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 63.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.93% to Rs.264.95. Volumes stood at 4.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd notched up volume of 42622 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9661 shares. The stock slipped 0.54% to Rs.5,844.40. Volumes stood at 61404 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 20092 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4974 shares. The stock rose 3.07% to Rs.906.75. Volumes stood at 2873 shares in the last session.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd saw volume of 5.45 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.36% to Rs.661.75. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rabi sowing up, wheat acreage rises around 17%

Indices trade lower; PSU Bank shares under pressure

BLUECLOUDS secures order of Rs 110 cr from Stratos Forge Inc.

Bajaj Finance sells 2% in BHFL to meet public float norms

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story