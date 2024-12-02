Pahal Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 79.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.55% to Rs 132.28 crore

Net profit of Pahal Financial Services Pvt declined 79.03% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 132.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.132.28108.8354.6571.053.9819.863.4019.582.9514.07

