Pahal Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 81.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 103.47 crore

Net profit of Pahal Financial Services Pvt declined 81.96% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 103.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.103.47126.8455.6260.622.136.871.686.361.236.82

