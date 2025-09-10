Macfarlane & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 142.86% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Macfarlane & Company reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 142.86% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.340.1482.3500.2800.2800.140

