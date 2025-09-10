R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 212.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.19% to Rs 30.48 crore

Net profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems rose 212.35% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 79.19% to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30.4817.0128.8116.878.152.857.312.335.311.70

