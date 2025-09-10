Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty September hints at strong opening; Chinese inflation data in focus

GIFT Nifty September hints at strong opening; Chinese inflation data in focus

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 106.50 points (or 0.43%) in early trade, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could witness a muted opening today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,050.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 83.08 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 5,785.79 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets:

Asia market advanced on Wednesday as investors assessed Chinas August inflation data.

Consumer prices in the mainland fell 0.4% year over year in August, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Wednesday.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.9% from a year earlier, according to the official release.

Meanwhile, the producer price index fell 2.9% year over year, improving from the 3.6% drop in July.

In South Korea, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 2.6% in August compared with Julys 2.5%, according to government data.

Overnight, all three key benchmarks in the U.S. closed at all-time highs as investors moved past concerns about disappointing jobs data and bet on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The S&P 500 index settled up 0.27% at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.37% to end the day at 21,879.49, with the latter hitting a new all-time intraday high as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 196.39 points, or 0.43%, at 45,711.34.

Domestic Market:

The key equity barometers ended higher for a second straight session as a buyback proposal from Infosys ignited a rally in IT names, while consumer discretionary stocks gained on optimism around broad GST rate cuts.

Sentiment was also aided by rising expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut later this month, helping the Nifty finish above 24,850 despite the weekly F&O expiry today. Investors now turn to inflation prints due later this week for cues on the policy path and near-term market direction.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 314.02 points or 0.39% to 81,101.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 95.45 points or 0.39% to 24,868.60.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nila Infra secures Rs 13-cr order from Mahesana Municipal Corporation

Cupid acquires strategic stake in Arabian luxury fragrance brand 'Mansam'

Kellton Tech Solutions allots 40.23 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Prostarm Info Systems incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Prostarm Karnataka BESS

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works bags work order of Rs 47.59 cr

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story