Cupid acquires strategic stake in Arabian luxury fragrance brand 'Mansam'

Cupid has entered into a Term Sheet to acquire a strategic stake in Mansam, a Saudi Arabian fragrance brand promoted by Key Notes Trading LLC, through a fund structure managed by GII lnvestment Management.

Mansam, founded in 2022, is positioned as the first Arabian luxury fragrance brand with a vision for global expansion. This strategic investment will enable the Company to expand its presence in the lifestyle and consumer space, leveraging opportunities in the high-growth Middle Eastern luxury market.

