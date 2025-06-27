Paisalo Digital announces partnership with State Bank of India to jointly fund SME loans

Paisalo Digital has entered into a Co-Lending Loan Arrangement for SME products with the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector bank. This agreement, formalised on June 26, 2025, marks a significant extension of the existing SBI-Paisalo partnership and further strengthens their collaborative platform for inclusive credit delivery.
This new co-lending arrangement builds upon the already operational co-lending (formerly co origination) digital platform established between Paisalo and SBI in 2021. It is fully aligned with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on co-lending of loans issued on November 5, 2020, which aim to deepen credit flow to priority sectors, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), by leveraging the combined reach and strengths of banks and NBFCs.
Under this arrangement, SBI and Paisalo will jointly fund SME loans, enabling wider access to formal credit for India's growing base of small businesses, especially in tier 2, tier 3 cities and rural markets. The SBI-Paisalo co-lending platform is a digital platform that offers end-to-end services for loan origination, processing, disbursement, servicing, and recovery, ensuring efficiency and transparency throughout the loan lifecycle.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app