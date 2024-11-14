Palm Jewels standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 49.53 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels rose 700.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.49.5333.790.750.360.330.060.290.040.240.03

