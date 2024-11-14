Palm Jewels standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 49.53 crore

Net profit of Palm Jewels rose 700.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales49.5333.79 47 OPM %0.750.36 -PBDT0.330.06 450 PBT0.290.04 625 NP0.240.03 700

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

