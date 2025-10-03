Panacea Biotech gains after bagging supply order from UNICEF

Panacea Biotech added 2.16% to Rs 410.85 after the company received a letter of award (LoA) from United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV).The company will supply vaccine in 10 and 20 vial presentations during Q2 CY2026 and CY2027, under an order worth $35.65 million (around Rs 315 crore).
Panacea Biotec is engaged in the business of research, development, manufacture, and marketing of branded pharmaceutical formulations in India and international markets.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 44.1% YoY to Rs 166.70 crore in Q1 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app