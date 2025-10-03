PM to unveil youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch PM-SETU for upgradation of 1,000 Government ITIs across the country with an investment of Rs60,000 crore. Simultaneously, few more other programmes would be launched such as Bihars revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, providing monthly allowance of Rs. 1,000 to 5 lakh Graduates for two years; inaugurate Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in Bihar to boost Industry-Oriented courses and Vocational Education as well as 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs established in Navodaya Vidyalayas and Eklavya Model Residential Schools across 34 States and UTs; lay the foundation stone for new academic and research facilities in four universities of Bihar and dedicate new campus of NIT Patna in Bihta and felicitate ITI Toppers at Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh. This is a decisive push to education, skilling and entrepreneurship across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News