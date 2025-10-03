Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM to unveil youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62000 crore

PM to unveil youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch PM-SETU for upgradation of 1,000 Government ITIs across the country with an investment of Rs60,000 crore. Simultaneously, few more other programmes would be launched such as Bihars revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, providing monthly allowance of Rs. 1,000 to 5 lakh Graduates for two years; inaugurate Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in Bihar to boost Industry-Oriented courses and Vocational Education as well as 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs established in Navodaya Vidyalayas and Eklavya Model Residential Schools across 34 States and UTs; lay the foundation stone for new academic and research facilities in four universities of Bihar and dedicate new campus of NIT Patna in Bihta and felicitate ITI Toppers at Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh. This is a decisive push to education, skilling and entrepreneurship across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KFin Technologies allots 33,993 equity shares under ESOP

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Western Railways project

Nifty below 24,850; media shares slide

US dollar's share of reserves held steady in second quarter of 2025 when adjusted for FX moves

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story