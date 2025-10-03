Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 40-cr S&T maintenance contract from Western Railway

RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 40-cr S&T maintenance contract from Western Railway

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth Rs 40.41 crore from Western Railway.

The contract involves the strengthening of signalling and telecommunication (S&T) maintenance activities by providing round-the-clock manpower for the maintenance, repair, and upkeep of signalling and telecom equipment installed at various locations across the Ahmedabad Division.

According to the company, the total order value is Rs 40,41,60,533.80 and the project is to be executed over a period of 24 months.

In a regulatory filing, RVNL clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. The company further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The scrip rose 0.51% to Rs 346.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

