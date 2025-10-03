TVS Motor Co registers total auto sales of 5.41 lakh units in Sept'25

TVS Motor Company said that it has recorded monthly sales of 5,41,064 units in September 2025 with a growth of 12% as against 4,82,495 units in the month of September 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 4,71,792 units in September 2024 to 5,23,923 units September 2025.

Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 12% with sales increasing from 3,69,138 units in September 2024 to 4,13,279 units in September 2025.

EV registered a growth of 8% with sales increasing from 28,901 units in September 2024 to 31,266 units in September 2025. Magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term, the company stated.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 60% with sales increasing from 10,703 units in September 2024 to 17,141 units in September 2025. The Company's total exports registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 1,11,007 units in September 2024 to 1,22,108 units in September 2025. Two wheeler exports grew by 8% with sales increasing from 1,02,654 units in September 2024 to 1,10,644 units in September 2025. TVS Motor Company is a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. The company reported a 34.86% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 778.59 crore on a 20.36% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,081 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.