Panafic Industrials standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
Net profit of Panafic Industrials declined 63.16% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 48.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.130.25 -48 OPM %53.8576.00 -PBDT0.070.19 -63 PBT0.070.19 -63 NP0.070.19 -63

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

