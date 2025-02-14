Panafic Industrials standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Panafic Industrials declined 63.16% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 48.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.130.2553.8576.000.070.190.070.190.070.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News