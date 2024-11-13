Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 18.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 12.61 crore

Net profit of Captain Pipes declined 18.27% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.6116.7214.0410.051.391.461.161.200.851.04

