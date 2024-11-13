Captain Pipes standalone net profit declines 18.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 12.61 croreNet profit of Captain Pipes declined 18.27% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.6116.72 -25 OPM %14.0410.05 -PBDT1.391.46 -5 PBT1.161.20 -3 NP0.851.04 -18
