Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 84.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.95% to Rs 45.72 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals declined 84.94% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 40.95% to Rs 45.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.45.7277.424.229.302.497.561.887.120.835.51

