Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 84.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.95% to Rs 45.72 croreNet profit of Sarthak Metals declined 84.94% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 40.95% to Rs 45.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales45.7277.42 -41 OPM %4.229.30 -PBDT2.497.56 -67 PBT1.887.12 -74 NP0.835.51 -85
