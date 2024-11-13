Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.83% to Rs 46.35 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company rose 23.78% to Rs 38.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 46.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.46.3538.6898.2797.0051.2941.4651.2641.4438.4731.08

