Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.83% to Rs 46.35 croreNet profit of Kalyani Investment Company rose 23.78% to Rs 38.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 46.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales46.3538.68 20 OPM %98.2797.00 -PBDT51.2941.46 24 PBT51.2641.44 24 NP38.4731.08 24
