Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.83% to Rs 46.35 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company rose 23.78% to Rs 38.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 46.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales46.3538.68 20 OPM %98.2797.00 -PBDT51.2941.46 24 PBT51.2641.44 24 NP38.4731.08 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 59.28% recorded in 43 seats till 3pm

Premium

A litmus test for fintech IPOs as MobiKwik inches closer to listing

Coldplay set for 4th show in India, this time in Ahmedabad; check pricing

Eicher Motors Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 8.3% to Rs 1,100 cr

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story