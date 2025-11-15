Consecutive Investments & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 45.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 458.24% to Rs 19.65 crore

Net profit of Consecutive Investments & Trading Co rose 45.90% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 458.24% to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

