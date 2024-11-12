Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 21.67% to Rs 698.91 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem declined 6.03% to Rs 44.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 698.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 574.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales698.91574.41 22 OPM %8.3510.65 -PBDT55.2960.75 -9 PBT52.5558.36 -10 NP44.0946.92 -6

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

