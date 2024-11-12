Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.67% to Rs 698.91 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem declined 6.03% to Rs 44.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 698.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 574.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.698.91574.418.3510.6555.2960.7552.5558.3644.0946.92

